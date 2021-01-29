Looks like the upcoming auctions will be held in February without a title sponsor as the contract with Sports Fantasy platform Dream11 came to an end on December 31. Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has rolled out a fresh tender.

According to Cricbuzz, Chinese mobile manufacturing giants could be back as the title sponsors for the new season. BCCI is reportedly open to VIVO making a comeback after not being a part of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League.

VIVO has been the title sponsor for IPL since its inception but pulled out at the last-minute in 2020 following a backlash they faced on social space. This happened after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Vallery by their Chinese counterparts.

Dream11 bailed IPL 13 agreeing to replace VIVO as the title sponsor. They paid INR 222 crore, which was half the amount VIVO had agreed upon. Reports also suggest that BCCI had given Dream11 to bid again for a higher price, but they opted out as they did not want to go beyond the amount they paid last season.

Meanwhile, the auctions are set to take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test between India and England. It is going to be a mini-auction and most teams will come in with the future in the hindsight. Most teams have already offloaded their sides and now have a bigger purse. They are majorly going to fill in gaps and get a good side in place.

The schedule and the venue has not been finalised as yet. BCCI has stated that hosting the IPL in India will be its first priority and will seek the go-ahead of the government on the matter.