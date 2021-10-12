Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders crashed Virat Kohli’s hope of clinching an Indian Premier League title as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain as West Indian, Sunil Narine’s all-round performance turned out to be the difference on Monday as the 2-time champions beat the 3-time finalists to book a Qualifier 2 date with Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Trinidad and Tobago spinner pulled off an amazing performance with both the ball and the bat to ensure KKR’s first Qualifier 2 in three years.

On winning the toss, Kohli decided to bat first as it gets tougher to bat in Sharjah conditions as the game progresses. After a good start, Narine removed the big names as in Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell and last day’s hero KS Bharat and finished his bowling spell with figures, 4-21 with an economy under 6, restricting the Bangaluru side at 138.

At the break, Narine said there was more grip on the ball which helped him to do well.

“Today it came out pretty well, I delivered the performance I had. There was more grip than the last game, so the spinners did a good job,” the West Indian said.

Narine came in at number 5 to ease things down for Kolkata and he didn’t disappoint his captain as he hit three sixes off Daniel Christian in his first three balls he faced. He went onto score an important 15 ball 26 to guide KKR home and was adjudged as Man of the Match.

At the post-match presentation, Narine acknowledged that it was his day and he’s happy to make full use of it as his hard work paid of well.

“Today was my day and made the best use of it. All wickets I enjoy. I’m not that close to what I was before but I’m getting there. Hard work is paying off. Always get some heartbeats before the game but I am cool and calm during the game. Prefer to have the ball in hand which you can control,” Narine told.