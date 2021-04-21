Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has not put a foot wrong this IPL. He has gone from strength to strength and has proved that there is a lot of cricket still left in him. On Tuesday, Dhawan (45 off 42 balls) came up with the goods again helping the Capitals beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. After the win, Dhawan said that the Chepauk is totally opposite to the Wankhede and hence it feels great to win here. Dhawan also said beating a side like Mumbai always boosts confidence.

“Totally opposite to Wankhede, feeling great to win in Chennai, feels good when you can beat a team like Mumbai Indians, the confidence level will naturally go high,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that he knew the dew would come in later in the day and make it difficult for their spinners, Dhawan said it was important to string partnerships and was glad he could do that with Lalit Yadav.

“We knew that it would be tough for them when the ball gets wet, the spinners would find it hard, wanted to keep the partnerships going, strung together a good stand with Lalit (Yadav), a bit disappointed at not having finished it off. But glad that we ended up winning the game, the way we played, I think we deserved to win,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhawan has further strengthened his grip on IPL 2021 Orange Cap most runs in the tournament. Dhawan, who holds the number one position Orange Cap list, played a 45-run knock versus Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. With that, Dhawan has taken his IPL Orange Cap tally to 231 runs in 4 matches. The left-hander has scored his runs at an impressive average of 57.75 and strike rate of 148.07. Dhawan is followed by RCB’s new recruit Glenn Maxwell who had so far scored 176 runs in three games at a staggering average of close to 59 and strike rate of nearly 150.