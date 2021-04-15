Former Australian pacer Brett Lee feels that batting alongside Virat Kohli has helped Glenn Maxwell to regain his form in the Indian Premier League. Maxwell slammed a sublime half-century in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was first in since 2016. In the previous season, his highest had been 47 each in 2017 and 2018 and 32 in 2020. He didn’t play the 2019 edition.

Maxwell even failed to slam a six in the last edition of IPL in the UAE for Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings). In the ongoing season, Maxwell has scored 98 runs in 2 matches and played a monumental role in RCB’s win in both games.

Lee emphasized that Kohli has been a great asset for Maxwell and playing in RCB colours has helped the Australian all-rounder.

“Playing in new colours, I believe, has really helped Maxwell this season. As far as the 2 games are concerned, he has batted with Kohli a fair bit. I think Kohli been a great asset for him,” Brett Lee told Star Sports.

In the first match, his 39 played a key role in helping RCB win. In his second match of the season, Maxwell top-scored for RCB with 59 off 41 balls. While he hit two sixes in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, he hit three sixes on Wednesday night.

Lee said that playing Kohli helped Maxwell get his concentration back in the player as the RCB skipper brings his heart down while batting.

“He brings his concentration back in the play. He brings the heart rate down. He (Kohli) is a good ally next to him. He displayed very good temperament and started the tournament so well,” Lee added

RCB have played dominant cricket so far in the league as they managed to win their first two matches and are at the top of the points table. The team look well settled this season with the new recruits like Maxwell, Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson stepping up on the occasion.