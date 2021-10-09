Dubai: AB de Villiers may not have hit a breathtaking century or a quickfire fire like fans are used to seeing him do. All he did was score 26 off 26 balls and he received all the praise. Following the seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, RCB captain Virat Kohli admitted that it was unbelievable to see the way de Villiers played – first in the start with KS Bharat and then with Glenn Maxwell in the end. Ahead of the playoffs, Kohli also made sure he reminded all that RCB has got the better of DC on both occasions this season.

“Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose, but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. To lose wickets and to still beat the team at the top of the table feels good. We have beaten them twice now. The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS (Bharat) and Maxwell, in the end, was unbelievable,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

AB de Villiers, who has not been in the best of touches recently, would feel better after the solid knock ahead of the playoffs.

“Fantastic win, we’re very happy with that, came up short in the last game, but we came up with a last-ball win tonight, so happy. We showed a lot of character as a bowling group, we haven’t always had the best of starts in the first six, in which we’re better tonight,” de Villiers said.

RCB will now take on KKR in eliminator 1. The match takes place on Monday and is expected to be a humdinger.