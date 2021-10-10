<strong>Dubai:</strong> MS Dhoni turned back the clock to take Chennai Super Kings through to the final with a win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. A six-ball 18 cameo was ensured CSK went over the line in a tight game. RCB captain Virat Kohli, who has played a lot under Dhoni's leadership, hailed the CSK skipper as the 'greatest finisher'. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli took to Twitter to praise Dhoni. His post read: "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Anddddd the king is back </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight."</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Anddddd the king is back &#x2764;&#xfe0f;the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.<a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1447265301934993413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;