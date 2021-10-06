Abu Dhabi: Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch in the RCB nets ahead of the SRH game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kohli and Co would be upbeat after having sealed a playoffs berth. On the eve of their final league game, Kohli took to his social media pages and posted a clip where he is flaunting his full range in the nets. This would scare the Hyderabad franchise, who has been bottom-placed for the most part of the T20 league.

In the 16-second video, Kohli unfurls an exotic range of strokes all around the wicket. Check the clip:

RCB will play more fearless cricket in the remaining group stage games as they have already sealed the place in play-offs while Sunrisers also have nothing to lose now.

A couple of weeks back, Kohli stunned one and all when he made the announcement that he would step down as the captain of RCB at the end of the 2021 season. The news gave way to much speculation as a month earlier, Kohli had decided to give up T20 captaincy for India as well after the T20 World Cup.

To make things worse, RCB did not get their UAE leg off to a winning start.

BLR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.