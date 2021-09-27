<strong>Dubai:</strong> Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably two of the biggest cricketers in India currently and it was a special occasion for fans to see both the players go up against each other at the IPL stage on Sunday. What elated the fans and assured them that everything is good between the two was their bromance during the high-octane game. <p></p> <p></p>Despite both sides eyeing wins after a couple of losses in the UAE leg, it was expected that there would be fierce rivalry - but the two seemed to be smiling and enjoying the game. <p></p> <p></p>These pictures have also relieved fans as there were reports that things are not good between the two and then to add fuel to fire, Kohli recently made the announcement that he would step down as India's T20 and RCB captain. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the pictures and the fan reactions: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kya Moment Hai Yaar</p> <p></p>ROHIRAT Together In One Frame ?<a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> <a href="https://t.co/IWVJU6xoMO">pic.twitter.com/IWVJU6xoMO</a> <p></p> <p></p>SHAKIL AHMED (@Im_Being_Shakil) <a href="https://twitter.com/Im_Being_Shakil/status/1442321882154373122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">wow??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/mFQxXOyv6o">pic.twitter.com/mFQxXOyv6o</a></p> <p></p>Supernova (@sidhear67) <a href="https://twitter.com/sidhear67/status/1442328230430580740?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Win or lose but these moments is made my morning beautiful <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rohirat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rohirat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://t.co/P2jUlM3Clv">pic.twitter.com/P2jUlM3Clv</a></p> <p></p>Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) <a href="https://twitter.com/MaulikVadariya/status/1442327033737060354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We have seen 'Mahi- Rat' moment .</p> <p></p>But didn't expect to see " Rohi - rat " moment ? .<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rohirat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rohirat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/QNmcw98dr9">pic.twitter.com/QNmcw98dr9</a> <p></p> <p></p>Solanki 18 (@sabuj263) <a href="https://twitter.com/sabuj263/status/1442312309687390210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a></p> <p></p>and those fake articles <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://t.co/MiEguM5Uz4">pic.twitter.com/MiEguM5Uz4</a> <p></p> <p></p>Ecko (@imV18fan) <a href="https://twitter.com/imV18fan/status/1442302557448114179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcb?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvsRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvsRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/ks7AhTIZpm">pic.twitter.com/ks7AhTIZpm</a></p> <p></p>Grisham (@Roking07032295) <a href="https://twitter.com/Roking07032295/status/1442289352453750786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>Some reports had also suggested that Kohli wanted Rohit to be dropped as the ODI vice-captain as he was 34. These pictures will surely bring an end to such news, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, RCB won the match and that helped them break their winless two-match streak.