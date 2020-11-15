Royal Challengers Bangalore had a good IPL 2020 in UAE but faded off in the business end. During the season, there were many positives for the franchise to take forward. While a few players may get released by the franchise, the RCB scouts will be looking at new talent to bolster the combination ahead of the 14th season. With changes on the cards, RCB will have the liberty to retain five players ahead of the mega auction.

With star players – skipper Virat Kohli and Mr 360 AB De Villiers – certainties to retained – who could be the other three players.

Here are the other three players who could possibly be retained by the franchise in order to keep the core intact.

Devdutt Padikkal: The stylish left-handed opener was the biggest plus for the franchise from its 2020 campaign. With the more experienced Aaron Finch misfiring, Padikkal took the responsibility on his shoulders and got the runs. He got the side off to the start they wanted. The young left-hander showed his range throughout the season as he amassed 473 runs in 15 matches which comprised of five fifties.

Yuzvendra Chahal: For years now, Chahal has been a part of Kohli’s scheme of things at the RCB and while playing for the national side. On occasions, he has been the go-to bowler for the skipper of RCB. This season as well Chahal was among the wickets and played a crucial role in helping the franchise make the playoffs. In 15 matches, the leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets.

Washington Sundar: Young Sundar gave fans a glimpse once again as to why he is highly-rated. While he combined with Chahal well to choke oppositions in the middle-phase, the left-handed batsman also came up with the goods with the bat when needed. In 15 matches, he has eight wickets to his name. But what makes him an asset is his economy per over which is 5.87.