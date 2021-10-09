Dubai: Virat Kohli was over the moon after KS Bharat hit a last-ball six on Friday off Avesh Khan to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals. Kohli, who was animated, just did not know how to react and then he starts jumping in joy as other teammates hug him before he sprints on the field to laud Bharat.

Another occasion when Kohli – knowing very well that the outcome will not have a major impact on their overall standings – showed that he is arguably the most passionate cricketer in recent times.

Here is the video which is bound to be loved by his fans:

It was a full-toss, which Bharat connected really well to get it over the long-on ropes for a six. Hitting a six off the last ball to win a game does not happen every day and sure Kohli knows that.

Hitting a six off the final ball with 5/6 required (IPL)

Dwayne Bravo off Rajat Bhatia Kolkata 2012

MS Dhoni off Axar Patel Vizag 2016

KS Bharat off Avesh Khan 2021

“Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose, but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. To lose wickets and to still beat the team at the top of the table feels good. We have beaten them twice now,” Kohli said after the win.

RCB will take on KKR in the Eliminator on Monday. That promises to be a mouthwatering contest. In the two matches played between the two sides this season – RCB beat KKR in India and then the Knights avenged the loss in UAE.