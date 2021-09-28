Dubai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have got their UAE leg off to a woeful start, losing three consecutive games. Now, the Rohit Sharma-led MI side is in a spot of bother with playoffs spot at stake. The big concern for MI is that their premier batter Rohit is not looking in good form and that is hurting them.

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons MI is overdependent on their skipper, who is taking a lot of stress. Rajkumar adds that it seems like Rohit knows if he gets out, MI will not get a big score.

Speaking on the YouTube channel ‘Khelneeti’, he said: “Mumbai Indians is overdependent on Rohit Sharma. He is taking a lot of stress and is not able to play the big shots. His strike rate is also reducing and he knows his middle order and lower middle order is not in form. So the captain is made to take more responsibility than required. He is playing in a way where he knows if he gets out the team will collapse.”

Kohli’s childhood coach also reckons that MI will make the final. “I have a lot of expectations from MI. They will surely bounce back and qualify for the playoffs,” Rajkumar Sharma concluded.

The defending champs are currently placed seventh in the points table and have won just four games out of ten.

Meanwhile, after two straight losses, RCB bounced back with a win over MI in their last match. The Kohli-led side would like to continue the winning momentum going ahead.