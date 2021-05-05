In the wake of the Covid surge across the country, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) was left with no other choice but to suspended the cash-rich Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) indefinitely. While the decision is being lauded by plaudits and fans, one has to give credit to the apex cricketing body of India for sticking their neck out and going ahead with the tournament despite all the warnings.

It is clear that the BCCI understands the potential in terms of revenue the IPL generates and hence it was important for them to give it their best shot. They tried, tried – but eventually succumbed. 29 matches were played out of the 60 scheduled. One has to admit that with the country reeling under the second wave of Covid, IPL came as a whiff of fresh air and brought joy, smiles, and happiness for a brief period.

Most of the games that were played were closely contested. There were moments that got etched in the memory of fans, while some touched the heart.

Here is a list of moments that warmed our heart in the times we are living in…

Riyan Parag’s MOCK Selfie: This captivated minds as Riyan Parag took the catch with signature nonchalance and then Rahul Tewatia joined in for a selfie. This happened during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Parag instantly became a hit on the social sphere following this move.

Kohli’s Cradle Celebration: While some call it the ‘baby celebration, Kohli gave fans a moment to remember when he blew a kiss for wife Anushka Sharma and then did the ‘rocking of the cradle’ gesture for daughter Vamika. He did it after he got to his 40th IPL fifty and helped his side win the match.

MS Tutorials: MS Dhoni is arguably the biggest superstar of Indian cricket. It is not unfamiliar to see Dhoni passing tips to promising cricketers who consider him to be their idol. Dhoni obliged when KKR’s Sheldon Jackson and PBKS’s Shah Rukh Khan asked him to sign their bat.

Rohit Signs Avesh Khan’s Jersey: IPL is a platform that gives domestic talent a chance to brush shoulders with their idols who are the best in the business. After a game between Delhi Capitals and defending champions Mumbai Indians, DC pacer Avesh Khan requested MI skipper Rohit Sharma for an autograph on his jersey. Without any hesitation and with a glowing smile, Rohit obliged.

Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Call me Baby’ Celebration: In that game, the CSK superstar had taken four catches and was sensational in the field. After taking his fourth catch of the match, Jadeja showed ‘four’ with his fingers and then gestured as if he was asking someone to call. It was unique and was loved by fans.

Many more moments are expected as the tournament is still young.