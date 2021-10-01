Dubai: A couple of days after the Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan banter, ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag has broken his silence on the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ controversy. As per Sehwag, Dinesh Karthik – who seemed to have played peacemaker – was the real ‘culprit’.

On Tuesday during KKR versus DC, Ashwin sneaked in a quick single after a throw from a KKR fielder hit his partner Rishabh Pant and ricocheted away. This did not go down well with Morgan, who blasted Ashwin after he was dismissed from the very next ball.

Sehwag reckons things would not have blown out of proportion had Karthik not talked about Morgan.

Speaking to Cricbuzz in this regard, Sehwag said: “I consider Dinesh Karthik the biggest culprit in all this. If he had not talked about what Morgan said, there would have been no such uproar. If he had said, “It was nothing much, just an argument, it happens in the game, move on,” then it would have come out in that sense only. What was the need for an explanation that someone thinks this or that?”

Ashwin also responded to what transpired on the field with Morgan in a tweet.

“Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere,” one of his tweets read.

After a win over DC, KKR would like to maintain the winning momentum when they take on Punjab Kings on Friday.