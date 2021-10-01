Dubai: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has broken his silence on the Eoin Morgan and Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Spirit of Cricket’ controversy. On Tuesday during KKR versus DC, Ashwin sneaked in a quick single after a throw from a KKR fielder hit his partner Rishabh Pant and ricocheted away. This did not go down well with Morgan, who blasted Ashwin after he was dismissed from the very next ball. It is against the rules of the game, if a player takes a run off an overthrow and the ball has deflected off the batsman first.

Sehwag recalls of a real incident where he was part of, probably back in 2014, when Ravichandran Ashwin’s wicket-celebration irked even the coolest of cricketers in MS Dhoni. It was a sending-off incident, where Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Ashwin and soon after that, the then CSK man picked up some dust and blew it off as part of his celebration. This led to Captain Cool scolding the off-spinner for his behaviour. Sehwag was at the non-striker’s end who like the CSK captain didn’t like the incident.

While talking to Cricbuzz, he shared his views on the ‘spirit of the game’ debate regarding Ashwin-Morgan rift in DC vs KKR IPL 2021 match.

“Even when I was playing for Punjab, Ashwin dismissed Maxwell, picked up some dust and blew it off [in celebration]. I didn’t like that scene either but I didn’t come out publicly to say that he should not have done that or it was against the spirit of the game, although MS Dhoni was very angry about it and scolded him a lot too,” Sehwag said.

Ashwin took to Twitter and in his six-tweet thread, lashed out his critics and narrated his part of the incident of what has happened.

“But it was Ashwin’s wish to do that and if someone had come out talking about it in the media or social media it might have caused an uproar too. This is the player’s responsibility, right?.”

“What happens inside should remain inside. If more things from the inside start coming out, I can guarantee every match will have something like this that will cause an uproar. The spirit of the game also says that players should leave what happens inside the ground as is and move on,” he added.