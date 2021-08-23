New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped huge praise on Royal Challengers Bangalore newly-recruit Wanindu Hasaranga for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Chopra feels Hasaranga is a phenomenal addition to the RCB unit who are currently at the third spot on the points table with five wins in seven matches.

The Bangalore based franchise decided to replace Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa with Hasaranga for the remaining matches. The Sri Lankan all-rounder was not picked during the IPL 2021 auction ceremony due to doubts over his availability in the tournament.

“Adam Zampa is not there, so they have taken Hasaranga for him. Interestingly enough, there was a doubt about his availability earlier and was thus not picked in the auction. But everyone believed that he should have been picked because he has done well whenever he has played T20 cricket, whether for his country or otherwise,” Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

Hasaranga produced some stellar performances in the recently concluded series against India. The right-arm leg break spinner claimed 7 wickets in three matches against India at an economy rate of 5.58. Hasaranga is currently ranked second in the ICC T20 bowling rankings which makes him a valuable addition to the RCB unit.

“He did an amazing job in Sri Lanka. He was contributing in every match he played. So Hasaranga, I think is a phenomenal inclusion. If you want, you can play Hasaranga along with Chahal. You can go in with two wrist spinners,” he added.

Chopra further talked about the other replacements that RCB have made for the remaining matches of IPL.

“Kane Richardson has also opted out, he is not coming. So they have got Dushmantha Chameera. He is also a very decent bowler. We saw him recently bowling well in Sri Lanka. You expect from him also that he will do alright. He has good a good yorker although he bowls a compulsory slower one at times, but he has got the pace,” he said.

The cricketer turned commentator further lauds Tim David who has made a big name for himself in franchise cricket.

“Daniel Sams is also not coming. They have got Tim David. His T20 numbers are outstanding. Singapore-born Australian player. He has hit with an excellent strike rate and played for a lot of teams – Perth Scorchers, Hobart, St Lucia Kings and now in the Hundred. He has been playing in a lot of T20/Hundred kind of leagues,” Chopra added.

RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20.