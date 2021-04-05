Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal – who is recovering from COVID-19 – hailed Virat Kohli on Monday and hoped to imbibe the same hunger as the RCB skipper. Padikkal made his RCB debut last year in UAE under the leadership of Kohli and thrived during the season, helping RCB make the playoffs.

“The passion and the hunger for the game he has is incredible. He has that kind of drive towards the game. He does not need anyone to push or motivate. He has so much fire to perform and give the best for his team or country. That is something I really want to have in myself. I really want to have that drive in myself that can push me every single day during training. That kind of motivation and hunger is something incredible,” Padikkal told The Times of India.