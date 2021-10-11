Sharjah, Oct 11: RCB captain Virat Kohli is confident ahead of the team’s Eliminator clash against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Bangalore finished 3rd in the IPL standings and will have to overcome two hurdles for a chance to play in the Final.

“We have a lot of confidence on our team. If not the top two spot (on the points table), then we will have to win two more matches to reach the Final, and we are fully prepared for that. You prepare for all kinds of possibilities, and the way I see it, Qualifiers and Eliminators are just terms that exist to create more pressure for these matches,” Kohli said on Inside RCB show on Star Sports on Monday.

Kohli, who is on his last season as the Bangalore skipper in IPL, has asserted that his team’s focus will be on executing plans and winning whatever comes their way.

“When you play cricket, you either win or lose, so when you think you have two options (winning or losing), then that mindset can possibly turn into a negative one. Our focus is to go out, execute our plans and win games. When your only option is winning, and losing is not an option, then your performance reaches another level and I feel our team is in the right space to execute our plans.”

The winner of this match will progress to Qualifier 2 and face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, it will be the end of the road for the losing team in the tournament.

(With Inputs From IANS)