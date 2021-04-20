Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t had a great start to the IPL 2021 campaign. The Eoin Morgan-led team got off to a winning start as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening clash. However, they have veered off the track as they have lost their last two matches. KKR were in a shoo-in position against Mumbai Indians but lost by 10 runs after their middle-order collapsed. Furthermore, KKR were thrashed by Royal Challengers Bangalore by a gargantuan margin of 38 runs.

We take a lot at some of the grey areas of KKR after their first three matches.

1. Middle-order hasn’t fired – KKR has a star-studded middle-order as they have International stars like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik. But the trio hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations despite having a lot of experience under their belt.

2. Eoin Morgan’s captaincy – Eoin Morgan is considered as one of the top leaders in the white-ball format but his captaincy in the Indian conditions has come under scrutiny During the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy struck twice in his first over – removing Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

But surprisingly, Morgan didn’t give another over to Chakravarthy in the powerplay overs. Former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir termed Morgan’s captaincy as ‘ridiculous’. Moreover, Morgan hasn’t completed Harbhajan Singh’s quota of four overs despite the off-spinner having all the experience under his bag.

3. Andre Russell’s fitness – There is no doubt that Andre Russell is a match-winner on his day but slowly the West Indies all-rounder is becoming a liability for KKR. Russell had a torrid time in the previous season and he hasn’t fired at all cylinders with the bat in the first three matches. Russell’s fitness was questioned by former England skipper Michael Vaughan as he isn’t running the doubles and is also not up to the mark in the field.

4. No experience Indian fast bowler – KKR have a gun fast bowler in Pat Cummins but they lack an experienced Indian pacer in their line-up. Prasidh Krishna is doing a decent job but he hasn’t been consistent for KKR.