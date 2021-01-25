Alex Carey could fetch big at the upcoming mini-auction ahead of the 14th season of the lucrative Indian Premier League. The first-choice Australian wicketkeeper has been in top form in the ongoing Big Bash League. Carey was released by the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of the mini-auction as they already have Rishabh Pant. Last season, Carey got merely three outings and could not make the most of it.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman has reportedly been asking franchises to get him at the auction.

In a conversation with 7Cricket, Carey said that it was important for him to get picked in the IPL and was hopeful that teams would bid for him at the auction. Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has reportedly informed Carey that the franchise would get him back at the auction.

Earlier, Carey thanked Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting for having him in the squad.

“It wasn’t a surprise. Those things, you get a bit of an inkling for and I didn’t play a lot of cricket, just sat on the sidelines so it probably makes sense to open that spot up for someone else,” cricket.com.au quoted Carey as saying.

“Hopefully there’s an opportunity in this year’s draft, but I’m really grateful for Delhi and Punter (Ponting) for picking me up in the first place,” he added.

Delhi Capitals retained 19 players which included six overseas players, while six players including Carey, Jason Roy and Sandeep Lamichhane were released from the squad for IPL 2021.

The mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai after the second Test against England.