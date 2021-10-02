New Delhi: Sanjay Manjrekar once again fired shots against CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja labelling him as someone, who can only perform against medium pacers. Last time around, the former India International and now commentator called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ player during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was later on trolled on social media for his remarks. In Chennai’s match against KKR, the left-handed batsman scored 22 off just 8 deliveries which helped the MS Dhoni-led side earn a hard fought 2-wicket victory over the 2 time champions.

Ravindra Jadeja is in good form in the ongoing 2021 IPL season, scoring at an average of 59.66 after 11 matches and also picked up 8 wickets in the process as CSK sit at the top of the table with 18 points and also the only team who has qualified for the Play-Offs so far.

Despite his performances Sanjay Manjrekar, is not really impressed with Jadeja’s batting.