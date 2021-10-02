<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Sanjay Manjrekar once again fired shots against CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja labelling him as someone, who can only perform against medium pacers. Last time around, the former India International and now commentator called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was later on trolled on social media for his remarks. In Chennai's match against KKR, the left-handed batsman scored 22 off just 8 deliveries which helped the MS Dhoni-led side earn a hard fought 2-wicket victory over the 2 time champions. <p></p> <p></p>Ravindra Jadeja is in good form in the ongoing 2021 IPL season, scoring at an average of 59.66 after 11 matches and also picked up 8 wickets in the process as CSK sit at the top of the table with 18 points and also the only team who has qualified for the Play-Offs so far. <p></p> <p></p>Despite his performances Sanjay Manjrekar, is not really impressed with Jadeja's batting. <p></p><div class="block margin-bt30px adATF"> <p></p><div class="article-left-col sidebar flat"> <p></p><div class="theiaStickySidebar"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div class="article-right-col main"> <p></p><div id="star2398621" class="article tbl-forkorts-article" data-min-tv-running="true"> <p></p><div class="field field-name-body field-type-text-with-summary field-label-hidden"> <p></p><div class="field-items"> <p></p><div class="field-item even"> <p></p> <p></p>"I am still not convinced about Jadeja's batting, especially the role CSK has given him. If he gets the same role in every match, will he be able to continue with his performances against the quality pace bowlers or not? Because so far, he has pounced on bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Harshal Patel. It remains to be seen whether he will be as attacking as well against the quick pacers who try to attack him," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja took Prasidh Krishna for a ride in Match 38, where he smashed 22 runs in the penultimate over, shifting the momentum from KKR to CSK in split seconds. In the India-leg of the tournament five months back, Jadeja also smashed the current purple cap leader, Harshal Patel, 37 runs in a single over. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>