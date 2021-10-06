Abu Dhabi: With the Royal Challengers Bangalore have made the cut for the playoffs for the second time in a row, this is the ideal time for captain Virat Kohli to take a rest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, Kohli, who has amassed 357 runs with a strike rate of 121.42 in 12 games, has had a good season personally despite all the distractions.

But having said all that, the chances of Kohli taking rest is minimal as he was seen slogging it out in the nets on the eve of the SRH game. Kohli has been playing a lot of cricket recently. He was leading the Indian team in the UK tour where the side played the high-octane World Test Championship final which was followed by the Test series against England.

In less than three weeks from now, he would again be leading the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Hence to manage the workload better, he can opt to tale rest. Also, if Kohli takes rest, it would allow someone else to lead the side as the current RCB captain has announced that he will not lead the franchise after the IPL season.

Earlier, Kohli decided to give up T20 captaincy for India as well after the T20 World Cup.

BLR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.