IPL 2021: Wriddhiman Saha, R Natarajan Resume Training With Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dubai, Sep 18: India’s second choice Test wicketkeeper batsman, Wriddhiman Saha has completed his quarantine period and has now joined his SRH teammates as they prepare for the upcoming UAE leg of the Indian Premier League.

The Hyderabad franchise skipper Kane Williamson spent time batting at the nets and Ace spinner Rashid Khan and medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled at the nets.

Out of quarantine and ready to restart 💪 Wriddhiman Saha is in the house, #OrangeArmy 🧡#OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/uQNVoOalIV SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 18, 2021

Rise and shine #OrangeArmy, with the 3 M u s k e t e e r s Risers 😎#OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ZhBJVFgFci SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 18, 2021

T Natarajan, the pace bowler who rose to fame with his performance in Test matches in Australia and is the franchise’s go-to bowler at the death, has also recovered from the knee surgery that he underwent.

He bowled at the nets on Saturday along with Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar and Rashid.

Batsman Manish Pandey also batted.

SRH, who had to replace Australian opener David Warner with New Zealander Williamson as skipper during the first leg, are at the bottom of the points table with just one win — two points – from seven matches. They will be happy to see the return of Natarajan.

The Hyderabad franchise plays its first match of the resumed IPL 2021against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 22).

