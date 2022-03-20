Mumbai: As Hardik Pandya gets ready for a new challenge this IPL season, there would be hopes pinned on him by Gujarat fans as he gets set to lead the Titans. Pandya was one of the three players picked by the Titans at the draft before the auction just goes to show the faith the franchise has shown in him.

Hailing him as a match-winner, ex-India player Aakash Chopra is confused over what Hardik will bring to the fore.

“There are a lot of expectations from Gujarat Titans. He [Hardik] is captaining for the first time. What he will bring, God only knows. He is a very good player, match-winner, game-changer, will bat and bowl, likes to be in the thick of action,” Aakash said on his YouTube channel.