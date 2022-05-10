Mumbai: Currently the leading run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer has had a decent season thus far. However, the short ball has troubled the KKR skipper throughout the campaign. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra also spotted the flaw in Iyer’s batting. Hailing Iyer as a ‘big’ name, Chopra said it is no more a secret for the opposition.

“Shreyas Iyer is a big name. He is a player of international stature, who has a Test hundred on debut. But he is just not able to play the bouncer. It’s literally as if bowlers know they can get him out by bowling the bouncer. Not the right thing. He will need to score runs while dealing with the short balls,” Chopra remarked in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Kolkata beat Mumbai by 52 runs to keep their playoffs hope alive. The chances of them making it are slim, but there still is an outside chance. “The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I’m not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation after the win.