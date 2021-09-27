Dubai: Following his dismal run of form with the bat in the ongoing UAE leg, Australia’s premier batsman David Warner has been dropped for the game against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. With Virat Kohli set to step down as RCB skipper after the IPL, fans want the franchise to go for Warner at the auction and get him onboard. In the past, Warner has led SRH to the IPL title in 2016 and hence he is no stranger to the IPL stage or captaincy.

Here is how fans reacted:

David Warner and the Sunrisers marriage is coming to an end. With 2 new teams and the likes of RCB and even KKR needing a captain in the mega auction, can see them going for him. Huge world cup campaign and home summer coming up for David Warner to earn that paycheck. #IPL2021 Alankrith Shankar (@AlanzArena) September 27, 2021

David Warner don’t deserve this kind of treatment , he single-handedly won srh a trophy and carrying that team since 2014 ,Davey boy please come to rcb next season , we will made you captain#RRvSRH Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) September 27, 2021

David Warner in #RCB next year 😅? Ellise Sutherland (@Ellise_ich) September 27, 2021

Warner, who has looked a totally different batsman in IPL 2021, scoring at an average of 24.38 with his lowest in the tournament since 2009 and a strike rate of 107.73 his lowest ever. The problem is the expectations are huge from the Aussie stalwart and he is just not living up to his potential.