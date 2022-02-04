Ahmedabad: Desperate to make a good comeback, India allrounder and newly-appointed captain of yet-to-be-named Ahmedabad franchise Hardik Pandya hit the nets recently and looked in top form. He has not played cricket regularly in the past two seasons as injuries have kept him out and also missed the tour to South Africa. Now that he has got a massive opportunity to lead Ahmedabad, it would be interesting to see how he copes with the responsibility.

The Ahmedabad captain his latest video is smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. This will surely send warning signs to his opposition. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared the video. The caption read: “In my happy space.”

