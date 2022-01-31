Mumbai: Cricketers are no strangers to experimenting with their looks from time to time! After a lean patch over the last two seasons due to injuries, the sun seems to be shining for Hardik Pandya. The India allrounder was recently appointed as the captain of the yet-to-be-named Ahmedabad franchise. As he gets ready for a fresh start, Hardik – who has been rather experimental with his looks – is flaunting a new hairdo. Hardik shared his recent picture in his Instagram story.

Not just Hardik, the CVC Capital-owned Ahmedabad franchise also lapped up Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill at the retention. With the auction set to take place on February 12-13, Ahmedabad would look to strike the right balance when they pick the squad.