New Delhi: Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar is set to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach ahead of the IPL 2022. The 44-year-old’s appointment comes after Delhi didn’t renew the contracts of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, who were both assistant coaches for varying periods until the 2021 season. Kaif served in the role from 2019 while Ratra’s stint was limited to a single season (2021).

Agarkar is likely to perform various roles while acting as one of the deputies to head coach Ricky Ponting. He will also be part of the leadership group comprising Ponting, captain Rishabh Pant, batting coach Praveen Amre and bowling coach James Hopes, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

The former pacer will join the franchise after the completion of India’s home series against Sri Lanka as he is part of Star Sports’ broadcasting team. The Sri Lanka tour, comprising three T20s and two Tests, is scheduled to end on March 16.

Agarkar, who picked up 288 wickets in 191 ODIs and 58 in 26 Tests for India, also led Mumbai for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and helped them win the title in 2012-13. Delhi’s assignment will be his first time in any coaching role.

In IPL, the pacer played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from 2011 to 2013. He had also played for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2010. In all, he has played 62 T20 matches and picked up 47 wickets.

Delhi Capitals have been among the most consistent and successful teams in the last few seasons of the IPL. They have been in the playoffs in the last three years, including making the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians.