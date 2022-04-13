Mumbai: If it was Rahul Tripathi taking a one-handed stunner on Monday, it was Ambati Rayudu – who matched it – with a one-handed screamer on Tuesday at the DY Patil stadium. The incident took place in the 16th over when Ravindra Jadeja got the ball to stop on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s No 9 Akash Deep, who pushed at it only to find the leading edge. The ball was going away from Rayudu, but with a full length acrobatic dive, the CSK star managed to cling on to the catch.

This is certainly among the best catches thus far in IPL 2022. Here is how fans reacted to Rayudu’s scintillating effort.