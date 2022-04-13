<strong>Mumbai:</strong> If it was Rahul Tripathi taking a one-handed stunner on Monday, it was Ambati Rayudu - who matched it - with a one-handed screamer on Tuesday at the DY Patil stadium. The incident took place in the 16th over when Ravindra Jadeja got the ball to stop on Royal Challengers Bangalore's No 9 Akash Deep, who pushed at it only to find the leading edge. The ball was going away from Rayudu, but with a full length acrobatic dive, the CSK star managed to cling on to the catch. <p></p> <p></p>This is certainly among the best catches thus far in IPL 2022. Here is how fans reacted to Rayudu's scintillating effort. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ambati Rayudu Just took the catch of the season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rayudu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rayudu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsRCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cskforever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cskforever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/roydoaumbeti?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roydoaumbeti</a> <a href="https://t.co/ukI9ynwBXK">pic.twitter.com/ukI9ynwBXK</a></p> <p></p> Mr.shaun&#x2764;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@Shaun81172592) <a href="https://twitter.com/Shaun81172592/status/1513945950141632512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He shouldn't be called Ambati Rayadu anymore. He is lord Ambati.</p> <p></p>Take a bow for this brother &#x1f64f;<a href="https://twitter.com/RayuduAmbati?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RayuduAmbati</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ambati?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ambati</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvRCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBvsCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBvsCSK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rayudu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rayudu</a> <a href="https://t.co/xajaSe6uAy">pic.twitter.com/xajaSe6uAy</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sanjeev Sardesai (@Sardesas) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sardesas/status/1513933291283357696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">How old is Ambati Rayudu ? <p></p> <p></p>He's was literally flying ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a></p> <p></p> Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cricprabhu/status/1513932276282781699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>