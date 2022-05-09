Mumbai: From running between the wickets like a teenager to leading CSK like the boss, MS Dhoni can do it all. On Sunday, Dhoni was spotted eating or chewing his bat before walking in to bat against Delhi Capitals. While the act surprised many, ex-India cricketer Amit Mishra – who has spend the dressing-room with Dhoni many times throughout his career – revealed the strange reason behind it.

Mishra revealed that Dhoni does that to remove the tape and keep his bat clean.

“In case you’re wondering why Dhoni often ‘eats’ his bat. He does that to remove tape of the bat as he likes his bat to be clean. You won’t see a single piece of tape or thread coming out of MS’s bat. #CSKvDC #TATAIPL2022,” Mishra tweeted.