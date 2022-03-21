Mumbai: Andre Russell is arguably the most dangerous T20 player in the world and that is because of his ability to change the game with the bat, ball and with catches. He is a explosive batter but that aspect that not shone through as he has not been in top form with the bat. When it comes to bowling, he has not rolled his arms as much as he is expected to due to injuries. Despite all that, KKR showed trust in the allrounder and bought him at the draft.

Now, Russell wants to repay the faith shown in him by the management and silence his critics with his performances. Russell wants to kill the negativity with his kindness.

“I am proud to be back. With this badge over my heart. During the last few seasons, you know, there has been a lot of talks. A lot has been said about me. But, what I will do to silence them, is perform. You know, kill the negativity with kindness. And do what I do best in the middle. With the bat, with the ball, take brilliant catches,” Russell said in a video posted by KKR.