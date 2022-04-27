New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli form has been the talking point of the current IPL season. An avarage of 16in the IPL 2022 with just 128 in 9 innings, Kohli has just not been in the best of nicks. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) star all rounder Riyan Parag, who has been a self proclaimed fan of the master batter, has an epic response for the ones asking for battting advice for Kohli.

An unbeaten 56 off 31 balls from Riyan Parag, laced with three fours and four sixes, lifted a struggling Rajasthan Royals to 144/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

After the match, Parag came up with a stunning tweet on Kohli. Watch tweet here:

None of us should, let the 🐐 do his thing🙌🏻 https://t.co/0WxZduica8 Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) April 26, 2022

On a pitch that was offering some help to bowlers, Rajasthan’s batters struggled to get going for a big score. But Parag held firm at one end and exploded, in the end, to lend some respectability to Rajasthan’s score and give his bowlers something to bowl at.

Parag produced some eye-catchy shots, like whipping Shahbaz Ahmed over long-on for a six, followed by a four in the 11th over; hammering Josh Hazlewood flat over extra cover for six in the 19th over. He tore into Harshal Patel in the final over, heaving through deep square leg for four followed by a soaring six over extra cover to raise his second IPL fifty in 29 balls.