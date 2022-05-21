Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Arjun Tendulkar will finally make his IPL debut tonight at the Wankhede stadium against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in their last match of the season. While Mumbai would like to sign off on a high after a disappointing season, there is a lot on the line for Delhi. The Rishabh Pant-led side need to beat Mumbai to qualify for the playoffs. A big win would help Delhi edge Bangalore from the playoffs race.

Amid all of this, ex-India star Ajay Jadeja reckons Arjun could make his debut. Mumbai has already used 21 players out of the 24 they have.

Jadeja said on Cricbuzz: “MI have a chance of creating a record, where everyone from the squad has got a game. Mumbai have tried all the other players. I have a feeling Arjun Tendulkar will play. That way, at least we will get glimpses of how much he has developed. I hope the three youngsters who haven’t got a game play in this match (Aryan Juyal and Rahul Buddhi are the other two). They can rest some of the players and give these youngsters a chance. MI, anyways, need to start on a blank slate for next season.”