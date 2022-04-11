Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was in the stands at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday along with her father by her side to cheer for KL Rahul and his Lucknow Super Giants. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan as the LSG captain was clean bowled for a golden duck by Trent Boult.

Once Rahul was bowled, the cameras panned towards Athiya, who looked heartbroken and shell-shocked by what had happened. To make things worse, LSG lost the match by three runs.

Here is Athiya’s heartbroken picture that has surfaced on social space:

Here is how fans reacted:

Athiya Shetty will be trolled badly as once Anushka was been trolled due to bad form of The great Viray Kohli. Aquarian Vistro (@Vistro_Sadar) April 11, 2022

KL Rahul getting out on duck, on the day when Sunil Shetty and Athiya Shetty came to see the match🙃 #IPL2022 Janav Dua (@JanavDua7) April 11, 2022

Saara dhyaan to athiya shetty pr tha… To ball kaha dekhta bkl rahul#IPL2022 Tanuj (@Mediwell5) April 10, 2022

Athiya Shetty is new Anushka Sharma @AnushkaSharma @klrahul11 #IPL Thakur is looking for Funding (@abcmoshs) April 10, 2022

Kaif-” Ek mohtarma bhut khush, ek thoda kam khush”, camera moved fr om Dhanashree to Athiya shetty 71 grams (@ict_critic) April 10, 2022

Athiya Shetty mouthing: “it’s just one game” 😂😭😂😭😂😭 kavya cj 🌻 (@kavyacj) April 10, 2022

Following the dismissal, Rahul admitted that he did not see the ball from Boult. The ball came back sharply to get through his defense.

With the win, the Royals go top of the table.