Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was in the stands at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday along with her father by her side to cheer for KL Rahul and his Lucknow Super Giants. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan as the LSG captain was clean bowled for a golden duck by Trent Boult.

Once Rahul was bowled, the cameras panned towards Athiya, who looked heartbroken and shell-shocked by what had happened. To make things worse, LSG lost the match by three runs.

Here is Athiya’s heartbroken picture that has surfaced on social space:

Here is how fans reacted:

Following the dismissal, Rahul admitted that he did not see the ball from Boult. The ball came back sharply to get through his defense.

With the win, the Royals go top of the table.