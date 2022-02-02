<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Days ahead of the IPL auction, ex-RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal hailed Virat Kohli and explained why batting with him is easy. In an RCB podcast, Padikkal said that because all the attention is on Kohli that takes the pressure off him and makes his task easy. Hailing experienced Kohli, Padikkal also said that it is priceless to have him explain things. <p></p> <p></p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">"Virat Kohli is such an Incredible Batsman. And lots of experience and knowledge about the game, won the world cup, and he has done everything in cricket so someone like him in the non-striker end is just priceless." - </span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-b88u0q r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Devdutt Padikkal.</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trailer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trailer</a>: Devdutt on how it is to bat with Virat, King Kohli's love for Bengaluru, Mike Hesson's auction mindset and more fun stories, coming soon on the RCB podcast powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/KotakBankLtd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KotakBankLtd</a>: 'How the IPL changed my life'. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCBPodcast?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCBPodcast</a> <a href="https://t.co/WMFQEVFCHl">pic.twitter.com/WMFQEVFCHl</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1488724538909421569?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>