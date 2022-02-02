Mumbai: Days ahead of the IPL auction, ex-RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal hailed Virat Kohli and explained why batting with him is easy. In an RCB podcast, Padikkal said that because all the attention is on Kohli that takes the pressure off him and makes his task easy. Hailing experienced Kohli, Padikkal also said that it is priceless to have him explain things.

“Virat Kohli is such an Incredible Batsman. And lots of experience and knowledge about the game, won the world cup, and he has done everything in cricket so someone like him in the non-striker end is just priceless.” – Devdutt Padikkal.