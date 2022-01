IPL 2022 Auction: Harshal Patel Picks MS Dhoni as His Favourite Captain, Confesses Desire to Play For CSK

Mumbai: Days ahead of the IPL mega auction, 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has expressed his desire to play for Chennai Super Kings. In an interview with Crictracker, Harshal also said that MS Dhoni is the best captain in the world. The pacer has kept himself at a base price of Rs 2 Cr and it is highly likely he would fetch more than that after his stupendous show in 2021.

“CSK is the best team I would ever like to play in IPL and MS Dhoni is the best captain in the world,” Harshal said.