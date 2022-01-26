Mumbai: We are a little more than a fortnight away from the much-awaited IPL auction where players will go under the hammer, hoping to get a good deal. Most teams will start afresh which also means they would need to build a team. Not just overseas players, but Indian stars would also keep their fingers crossed on February 12 and 13. While the players have already set their base price, they would be hoping for maximum returns.

In this piece, we will list out Indian players who could fetch eight times their base price.

Ishan Kishan: The ex-Mumbai Indians cricketer has grown in the past two seasons. He is explosive at the top and a match-winner on his day – Kishan would certainly feature in the wishlist of many teams. He has kept himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore and the feeling is – he will get much more than that.

Shreyas Iyer: Teams that are looking for captains like RCB, KKR and PBKS would certainly target Iyer. The stylish middle-order batter has led Delhi Capitals in the past and reports suggest RCB would be looking to lap him up. Iyer certainly could break the bank at the auction.

Shikhar Dhawan: The experienced opener has been in good form and looks good to continue for at least three more seasons. Franchises looking for openers would be interested in the southpaw. Dhawan is likely to fetch a whopping amount at the auction.