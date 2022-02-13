<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Young Ishan Kishan broke the bank on Saturday on the opening day of the IPL mega auction 2022 in Bengaluru. After a heated bidding war, Mumbai Indians lapped up their old warhorse for a whopping Rs 15.25 Cr. Kishan has been a part of the Mumbai dressing-room for the past few seasons and has grown as a cricketer and hence the team management was ready to go the distance for him. <p></p> <p></p>While fans and plaudits started congratulating Kishan on social space, it was his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia's message that hogged the limelight. Reacting to Kishan's video post on Twitter Hundia wrote, "Proud and how." And followed it up with a fire and a blue heart emoji. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_5237740" align="aligncenter" width="779"]<img class="size-full wp-image-5237740" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/ishan-Kishan-Girlfriend.jpg" alt="Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan news, Ishan Kishan ipl, Ishan Kishan auction, Ishan Kishan base price, Ishan Kishan records, Ishan Kishan ipl records, Ishan Kishan MI, Ishan Kishan MI records, Ishan Kishan girlfriend, Mumbai Indians, Most Expensive Player, Aditi Hundia, Aditi Hundia age, Aditi Hundia news, Aditi Hundia sexy photis, Aditi Hundia Instagram, IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Auction, IPL Auction 2022, IPL Mega Auction 2022, Cricket News, IPL Auction News, IPL Auction, Mumbai Indians Full Squad, MI Full Squad, MI Team News, Mumbai Indians Remaining Purse" width="779" height="565" /> Ishan Kishan Girlfriend[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;