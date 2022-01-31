Mumbai: With a purse of Rs 48 Cr defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would enter the auction. The side has already retained MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali. While they have retained the players they would have wanted, they still have to buy more players to form the squad.

While Gaikwad is an opener, Ali can float in the batting order as per the game situation. In Dhoni, they have an ace captain and a finisher. And all-rounder Jadeja can do almost everything on a cricket field.

One has to agree that there has been a lot of thought put in while retaining the players. A lot of factors must have been taken into account.

Now, with the auction in February, CSK would have to do a lot of shopping to get a 25-30-member squad in place.

It is no secret that CSK is a side that does not like a lot of chopping and changing which means they may look to get some old faces back in the side. Certainly, CSK wanted to keep Faf du Plessis – but could not. At the auction, they could bid for him.

They may also bid for Mitchell Santner and Ravichandran Ashwin as they would need two experienced spinners to wreak havoc on Indian pitches. With Shardul Thakur in ominous form with the bat and the ball, Chennai would surely bid for him.

CSK Probable Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Mark Wood, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali.