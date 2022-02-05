Antigua: From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja, over the years U-19 cricket has been the factory that has provided India top quality cricketers and this edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup has been no different. Not just captain Yash Dhull or Shaik Rasheed or Ravi Kumar; Himachal Pradesh-born Raj Bawa has also left a mark in the tournament.

With his power-hitting abilities with the bat and then the ball. He has now peaked in the summit clash against England where the 19-year-old has become the first Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in a U-19 ICC World Cup final. He picked up five wickets and conceded merely 31 runs in 9.5 overs to bundle out England for a paltry 189.

In a few days’ time, Bawa would go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction, and fans are predicted he would crack a massive deal. Surely after his stupendous show in the final, he would have grabbed the attention of potential buyers.

Here is what fans are predicting:

#RajBawa looks like @YUVSTRONG12 high back lift, six hitting at will. #IPL will be a great exposure to fast track him in India setup … #U19WorldCup Vivek Chaturvedi (@vivekc17) February 5, 2022

Raj Bawa will be in the IPL soon enough. Hope his game doesn’t get ruined. Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) February 5, 2022

This innings would fast track Raj Bawa into IPL first team/ national team reckoning #U19CWCFinal #RajBawa Nihaal Ahmed (@NihaalAhmed16) February 5, 2022

Raj Bawa has just played the career defining innings. With IPL auctions around the corner he will easily be the main target of many frenchises. #IPLMegaAuction #IPLAuction2022 Manish (@ermanishyadav) February 5, 2022

At the time of filing the copy, India needed 45 runs off 60 balls. Raj Bawa and Nishant Sindhu are in the middle. India would not like to lose a wicket now and hope the duo can take them home.