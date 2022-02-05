<strong>Antigua:</strong> From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja, over the years U-19 cricket has been the factory that has provided India top quality cricketers and this edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup has been no different. Not just captain Yash Dhull or Shaik Rasheed or Ravi Kumar; Himachal Pradesh-born Raj Bawa has also left a mark in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>With his power-hitting abilities with the bat and then the ball. He has now peaked in the summit clash against England where the 19-year-old has become the first Indian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in a U-19 ICC World Cup final. He picked up five wickets and conceded merely 31 runs in 9.5 overs to bundle out England for a paltry 189. <p></p> <p></p>In a few days' time, Bawa would go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction, and fans are predicted he would crack a massive deal. Surely after his stupendous show in the final, he would have grabbed the attention of potential buyers. <p></p> <p></p>Here is what fans are predicting: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RajBawa?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RajBawa</a> looks like <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YUVSTRONG12</a> high back lift, six hitting at will. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> will be a great exposure to fast track him in India setup ... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19WorldCup</a></p> <p></p> Vivek Chaturvedi (@vivekc17) <a href="https://twitter.com/vivekc17/status/1490040899400658946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Raj Bawa will be in the IPL soon enough. Hope his game doesn't get ruined.</p> <p></p> Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) <a href="https://twitter.com/TweetinderKaul/status/1490035907176837120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This innings would fast track Raj Bawa into IPL first team/ national team reckoning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/U19CWCFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#U19CWCFinal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RajBawa?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RajBawa</a></p> <p></p> Nihaal Ahmed (@NihaalAhmed16) <a href="https://twitter.com/NihaalAhmed16/status/1490035018936238081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Raj Bawa has just played the career defining innings. With IPL auctions around the corner he will easily be the main target of many frenchises. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLMegaAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLMegaAuction</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction2022</a></p> <p></p> Manish (@ermanishyadav) <a href="https://twitter.com/ermanishyadav/status/1490023609540419584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, India needed 45 runs off 60 balls. Raj Bawa and Nishant Sindhu are in the middle. India would not like to lose a wicket now and hope the duo can take them home.