<strong>Bengaluru:</strong> Released by Delhi Capitals, Ravichandran Ashwin would go under the hammer in a few days' time and it would be interesting to see who bids for him. On his Youtube channel recently, Ashwin expressed his desire to join CSK. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it. But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch," Ashwin said. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin started out his IPL journey with CSK in 2008 and has tasted a lot of success with the franchise under the leadership of Dhoni. In fact, his good performances in the IPL got him a place on the national side as well. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div class="sportskeeda-embed" data-src="youtube"></div>