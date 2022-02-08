Bengaluru: Released by Delhi Capitals, Ravichandran Ashwin would go under the hammer in a few days’ time and it would be interesting to see who bids for him. On his Youtube channel recently, Ashwin expressed his desire to join CSK.

“I’m actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it. But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don’t know how they gonna go about it, so let’s wait and watch,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin started out his IPL journey with CSK in 2008 and has tasted a lot of success with the franchise under the leadership of Dhoni. In fact, his good performances in the IPL got him a place on the national side as well.