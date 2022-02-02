Mumbai: In 10 days, the much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, and the excitement among fans on social media is palpable. Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra made a bold prediction now that the final list of players and their base prices have been confirmed. As per Chopra, Shreyas Iyer could be the most expensive marquee player at the auction. He also reckoned that KKR and RCB would be looking at him as a potential captain.

“The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could’ve been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don’t think Punjab would be looking at him,” Chopra added.