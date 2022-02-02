Mumbai: The original tally of 1214 was trimmed to 590 as per the availability of the players, considering the travel restrictions in place. Now, with 590 players set to go under the hammer, there are price categories with a base price of Rs 2 cr being the highest. 48 players have opted to name themselves in the highest base price category. The BCCI in a press release confirmed that the auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

This category features big Indian names like Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shikhar Dhawan among others. While most look good to get a deal, there are a few Indian cricketers who may go unsold.

Here are the Indian stars who may not find a buyer.

Dinesh Karthik: The ex-KKR captain has been woefully out-of-touch in the 2021 IPL. The 36-year-old crossed the 20-run mark only once in his last eight knocks for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2021 season. It is highly unlikely a franchise would look to get him on board.

Suresh Raina: Known as Mr. IPL, Raina has not been at his fluent best recently. He also does not play a lot of cricket around the years and hence would be rusty. He has massive experience, yet with the ever-growing demands of IPL – Raina may not get a contract at his base price and that would be disappointing.

Robin Uthappa: Another extremely experienced player who may go unsold as teams would be looking ahead. Uthappa has been an experienced top-order batter but he may have to miss out as franchises may not shell out the whopping amount for him.