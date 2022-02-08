<strong>Chennai:</strong> Ahead of the mega auction, India pacer T. Natarajan revealed his plans and what he is focusing on. Natarajan, who is listed in the Rs 1 Cr base price category, said he is not too worried about the auction and is focused on working hard and improving. Confessing that he is a little nervous as he is coming back after a break, Natarajan hopes things will fall in place. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup - there are talks about 2022 being a big year - but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I'm coming back after a long break, so I'll be lying if I say I'm not nervous," he said ESPNCricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>Admitting that his focus is on improving his yorkers and cutters, Natarajan said he is confident he will find his rhythm once he plays a match or two. <p></p> <p></p>"I've done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I'm feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the past - focusing on my yorkers and cutters. I want to come back as the old Natarajan," the 30-year-old told <i>ESPNCricinfo</i>. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div class="adHeight313"></div>