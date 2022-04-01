Mumbai: Young Ayush Badoni’s two sixes at the backend against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday helped Lucknow Super Giants register their maiden IPL victory by six wickets. Badoni’s 19* off nine balls helped LSG gun down the fourth-highest successful chase in the history of IPL. While Badoni keeps impressing with each game, one of his sixes created some noise.

Requiring 34 to win of 12 balls, CSK were in the driver’s seat and captain Ravindra Jadeja gave the ball to Shivam Dube, who had not bowled a single over in the game. Dube, missed the yorker and Badoni – in a bod to counter that – was ready to play the sweep. Thankfully for Badoni, the ball came right out of the middle of the bat and went sailing over deep square leg for a six. Unfortunately, a female fan attempting to catch the ball in the stands hurt herself as the ball hit her head after she missed the catch.

Thankfully, she did not have any major injuries.

Here is the video of the Badoni sweep six:

This six from bidoni injured a lady in crowd #CSKvLSG

After that six, there was no stopping Lucknow as Evin Lewis took a liking towards Dube and took him to the cleaners. Dube conceded 25 runs of the penultimate over.