<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Young Ayush Badoni's two sixes at the backend against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday helped Lucknow Super Giants register their maiden IPL victory by six wickets. Badoni's 19* off nine balls helped LSG gun down the fourth-highest successful chase in the history of IPL. While Badoni keeps impressing with each game, one of his sixes created some noise. <p></p> <p></p>Requiring 34 to win of 12 balls, CSK were in the driver's seat and captain Ravindra Jadeja gave the ball to Shivam Dube, who had not bowled a single over in the game. Dube, missed the yorker and Badoni - in a bod to counter that - was ready to play the sweep. Thankfully for Badoni, the ball came right out of the middle of the bat and went sailing over deep square leg for a six. Unfortunately, a female fan attempting to catch the ball in the stands hurt herself as the ball hit her head after she missed the catch. <p></p> <p></p>Thankfully, she did not have any major injuries. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of the Badoni sweep six: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This six from bidoni injured a lady in crowd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvLSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvLSG</a> <a href="https://t.co/ppzRTvm3Lf">pic.twitter.com/ppzRTvm3Lf</a></p> <p></p> timeSquare&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@time__square) <a href="https://twitter.com/time__square/status/1509590551145811978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>After that six, there was no stopping Lucknow as Evin Lewis took a liking towards Dube and took him to the cleaners. Dube conceded 25 runs of the penultimate over.