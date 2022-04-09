Mumbai: Virat Kohli seemed to be all set to take Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The game was almost over with the Challengers within two hits of a win, Rohit Sharma decided to give the ball to young Dewald Brevis, who is popularly known as ‘Baby AB’.

Not renowned for his bowling attributes, he trapped Kohli in front with his very first ball in IPL. And the umpire raised his finger. Kohli straightaway went for the DRS, but replays showed that the ball had not touched the bat and it was hitting the stumps. Kohli was dismissed for 48 off 36 balls, yet RCB won the match by seven wickets.

