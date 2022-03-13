New Delhi: In IPL 2022 there are two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants which will be seen playing in Cash Rich League 2022. KL Rahul will be seen leading the Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans.

There is so much curiosity among the fans of respective franchise. Some fans from Lucknow already saw the Jersey of Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday as rapper Badshah was shooting for a song and most likely for LSG.

Badshah sported a jersey which had the logo of Lucknow Super Giants on it, in all likelihood suggesting that he might as well be shooting the theme song for a new team.

Check the images of Lucknow Super Giants Jersey which got leaked.

Badshah might be working on Lucknow Super Giants theme song for IPL 2022!#KLRahul | #LucknowSuperGiants | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cYU95UtaIA Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) March 9, 2022

Full Squad of Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers

Gujarat Titans Full Squad:

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron