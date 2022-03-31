New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got their campaign up and running against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they scripted a 3-wicket thrilling victory in a low-scoring encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. On the other hand Chennai Super Kings didn’t have the best of starts in 15th edition of IPL 2022, but their loyal fans were seen in at DY Patil, yesterday for a special reason.

When RCB were batting in the 2nd innings, few CSK fans were spotted in the stands with a banner which says, ‘WE ARE CSK FANS, BUT WE ARE HERE FOR FAF’.

CSK fans watching the RCB Vs KKR game for Faf Du Plessis. pic.twitter.com/jHhMPicjwL Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2022

This shows how much Chennai Super Kings care for their former star batter, that they came all the way to watch a different match other than their team just to get a glimpse of Faf du Plessis.

du Plessis is currently the new skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore and after succumbing to a 5-wicket loss in the first match, RCB came back strongly in a closely-fought match against KKR. The former CSK man is currently the Orange cap holder of the tournament with 93 runs under his belt. He scored a 88 off 57, which is still now the highest individual score of the ongoing season. For CSK, du Plessis played 7 seasons in 2012, 2014-2015 and 2018-21, where he scored 2721 runs in 92 matches, winning 2 IPL trophies.

‘Very happy. Close small margins game are very important at the start. Small score, we just tried to be positive but very good bowling from their seamers. The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing. Just the experience. The runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool. I rely on other people for help. We have great people in the camp. There is good communication in the group. The guys have been great. They have been supportive. They are coming to me with ideas’, du Plessis said at the post-match presentation of RCB vs KKR match.