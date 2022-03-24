New Delhi: There was tension in the Chennai Super Kings camp regarding Moeen Ali’s arrival to Mumbai as he was not getting his visa clearance. Now the CSK fans can breath a sigh of relief as Ali has himself confirmed in a video that he is coming to Mumbai for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The England batter is expected to arrive today in the morning and will miss the first match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I’m coming to Mumbai from England to join the CSK camp, Can’t wait to represent them again.” – MOEEN ALI 💛🦁#WhistlePodu | #IPL2022 CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 (@CSKFansArmy) March 24, 2022

The super news for the morning is that Moeen Ali is enroute to India and will arrive today morning in Mumbai. 💛#WhistlePodu #CSK #MoeenAli Whistle Podu Army – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) March 23, 2022

Moeen applied for visa on Feb 28th and now finally gets the clearance after almost a delay of one month. CSK did their pre-tournament preparation in Surat, Gujarat instead of Mumbai like the other teams as the conditions in Surat are same as that of in Mumbai.

CSK IPL 2022 Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.