New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings mean MS Dhoni and it’s difficult to think about a CSK team without one of India’s most successful captains. At 40 he his still leading the team and has led the team to their 4th title in the previous season. But in the last two seasons, Dhoni didn’t have the best of times when it comes to batting. Last season he managed to score a paltry 114 runs and has managed only 314 runs in the past two seasons. Now past his prime, former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi feels that the CSK skipper is no longer the same finisher he used to be and since he is a big name, it’s very obvious he needs to take more responsibility.

”MS Dhoni has to bat up the order because he is no longer the same finisher that he was known to be a few years back. If he takes his time, comes in the 10th or 11th over, he can hit the lusty blows later. MS Dhoni knows that he is the key to CSK’s prospects,” Sodhi told to India News.

Sodhi also pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja’s form will be equally important. If he carries his current good form in the tournament, CSK can again reach the final.

“Ravindra Jadeja’s form will be very important. The way he batted in the Mohali Test match, the way he is bowling, these are great signs for Chennai that if he picks form, he can take Chennai to the IPL final. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni – all these big players have to take a lot of responsibility”, he added.

Chennai face Kolkata Knight Riders on the opening day of the 15th edition of the IPL.